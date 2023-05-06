Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.08 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE:ELF opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $210,767.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,171.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,996 shares of company stock valued at $16,363,044. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

