Charles N. Reeves Purchases 3,020 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $55,779.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,994 shares in the company, valued at $406,229.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

