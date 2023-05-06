Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,364 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.