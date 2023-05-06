Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAXR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.89%.

Insider Transactions at Maxar Technologies

In other news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $76,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.