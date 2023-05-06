Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,267,000 after buying an additional 350,883 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,865,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,717,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 133,840 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 866,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,572,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.31 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

