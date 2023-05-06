Charles N. Reeves Buys 2,500 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 2,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $304.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

