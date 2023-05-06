Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Financial Institutions Trading Up 6.5 %

FISI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISI. StockNews.com started coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

