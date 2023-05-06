Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 865,543 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 336,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $72,419.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,824,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,124,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.08 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,513.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

