119,400 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

