Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,096,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after buying an additional 548,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $22.69 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

