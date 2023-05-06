Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Vipshop by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

