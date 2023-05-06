Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,035 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.52% of Innoviz Technologies worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,979,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

