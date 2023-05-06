Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given “Maintains” Rating at 92 Resources

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at 92 Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.