Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

