Royal Bank of Canada Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $136.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after buying an additional 99,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after buying an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

