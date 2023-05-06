Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

