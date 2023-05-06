Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Outperform at CICC Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Livent will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $31,994,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $20,889,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

