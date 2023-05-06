Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Outperform at CICC Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.
Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $31,994,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $20,889,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
