Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $361.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $272.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.48. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.