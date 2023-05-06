Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $210.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.91. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

