Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,468 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,597 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,388 shares of the airline’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

AAL stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $18.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

