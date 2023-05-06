Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,130 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.73 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

