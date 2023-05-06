Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 745.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $78.64 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.