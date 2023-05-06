Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.05.

TEAM stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average of $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 84.75% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,332 shares in the company, valued at $56,703,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $1,492,203.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,703,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,943 shares of company stock worth $46,795,230. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

