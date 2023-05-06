Wedbush Reiterates Underperform Rating for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

SMCI opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $143.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

