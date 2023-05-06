Wedbush Reiterates Underperform Rating for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
SMCI opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $143.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.