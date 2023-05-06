Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $78,915.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $260.81 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com downgraded Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

