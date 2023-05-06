Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.05.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 9.5 %

TEAM stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.75%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,102,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,102,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,943 shares of company stock valued at $46,795,230. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.