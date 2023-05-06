Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 91,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

FR opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.