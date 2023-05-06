Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $739,000 Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Douglas Dynamics worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $637.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.