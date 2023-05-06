Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 287 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,195 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,892. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

