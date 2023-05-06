Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $275,193,680,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 581,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

Celanese Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:CE opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

