Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,901 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in UGI by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 3,611.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after buying an additional 2,966,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,971,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after buying an additional 130,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

