Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,351 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

