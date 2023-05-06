Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

