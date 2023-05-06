Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $22,016,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $17,135,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after buying an additional 715,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,619,000 after buying an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

