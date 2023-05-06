Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,829,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.