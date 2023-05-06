Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,829,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

