Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRIP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.6 %

TRIP stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $58,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 872.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,700 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $18,574,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

