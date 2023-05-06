Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $108.31 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $113.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 521,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,382,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.