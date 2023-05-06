IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $488.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,187 shares of company stock worth $2,539,967 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

