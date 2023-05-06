Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 27,082 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

State Street Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.