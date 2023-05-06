Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.60 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $1,424.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,496.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,460.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 5,372.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

