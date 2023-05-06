Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.29 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $31,014,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

