Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.