Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,390,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $148.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

