Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $178.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.