M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

