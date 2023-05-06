Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 4,016 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

WEC opened at $96.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

