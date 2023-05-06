Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.