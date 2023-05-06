Aman Narang Sells 5,495 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aman Narang sold 548 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $9,639.32.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00.

Toast stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 844.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

