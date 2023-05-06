Aman Narang Sells 5,495 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Aman Narang sold 548 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $9,639.32.
  • On Tuesday, February 14th, Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00.

Toast Stock Up 4.7 %

Toast stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 844.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

