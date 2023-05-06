Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $77.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Shares of CDAY opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

