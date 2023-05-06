Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $105.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $111.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

